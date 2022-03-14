Arcadis NV (OTCMKTS:ARCVF) Short Interest Update

Arcadis NV (OTCMKTS:ARCVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 167,900 shares, an increase of 39.9% from the February 13th total of 120,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 119.9 days.

OTCMKTS:ARCVF opened at $41.84 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.40. Arcadis has a 1-year low of $36.00 and a 1-year high of $54.90.

Arcadis Company Profile

Arcadis NV operates as a design and consultancy firm that provides consultancy, design, engineering and management services. It focuses its services on buildings, environment, infrastructure, and water business lines. The firm operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe and Middle East; Asia Pacific; and CallisonRTKL.

