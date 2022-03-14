Arch Resources Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:ARCH)

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 16,865 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,861% compared to the typical volume of 860 call options.

A number of analysts have commented on ARCH shares. StockNews.com raised Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Arch Resources from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays raised their price target on Arch Resources from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded Arch Resources from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.17.

In other Arch Resources news, VP Paul T. Demzik sold 8,540 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total value of $1,279,804.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John A. Ziegler sold 5,000 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $729,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,994 shares of company stock valued at $2,060,495. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,856,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 172.3% in the fourth quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 408,382 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,293,000 after acquiring an additional 258,382 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 146.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 341,963 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,228,000 after acquiring an additional 203,017 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 76,780 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,011,000 after acquiring an additional 11,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 110.4% in the fourth quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 42,080 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after acquiring an additional 22,080 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE ARCH traded down $14.85 on Monday, hitting $138.16. 1,134,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 708,049. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.81. Arch Resources has a 52-week low of $39.02 and a 52-week high of $163.99.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $13.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.90 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $805.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.13 million. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 85.21% and a net margin of 15.29%. Arch Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 123.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.07) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arch Resources will post 60.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.52%.

Arch Resources, Inc operates as a coal producer. It produces metallurgical products for the global steel industry, and also supplies premium High-Vol A metallurgical coal globally. The firm operates through the following segments: Metallurgical (MET) and Thermal. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

