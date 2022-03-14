Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Trading Down 9.8%

Shares of Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) dropped 9.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.86 and last traded at $2.86. Approximately 29,940 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,957,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.17.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACHR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Archer Aviation in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.45.

In other Archer Aviation news, major shareholder Marc E. Lore bought 163,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.98 per share, with a total value of $486,797.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Marc E. Lore purchased 41,405 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $134,566.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 541,303 shares of company stock worth $1,666,395 over the last three months.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHR. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation during the third quarter valued at about $8,888,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Archer Aviation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Archer Aviation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, BBR Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archer Aviation Company Profile (NYSE:ACHR)

Archer Aviation Inc is involved in designing and developing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. Archer Aviation Inc, formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

