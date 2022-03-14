Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.25.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ARNC. Zacks Investment Research cut Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Arconic from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Arconic in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Arconic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

Get Arconic alerts:

In other news, EVP Melissa M. Miller bought 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arconic by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arconic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,684,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Arconic in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Arconic by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,320,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $637,770,000 after acquiring an additional 123,414 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Arconic by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 147,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the period. 93.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ARNC opened at $24.08 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.56. Arconic has a twelve month low of $23.55 and a twelve month high of $38.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.85). Arconic had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a positive return on equity of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Arconic will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arconic (Get Rating)

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.