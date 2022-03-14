Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.26 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) to announce sales of $3.26 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.28 million and the lowest is $1.00 million. Arcturus Therapeutics posted sales of $2.13 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 53.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will report full year sales of $72.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.00 million to $189.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $361.00 million, with estimates ranging from $48.07 million to $686.31 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Arcturus Therapeutics.

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by $0.30. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.88% and a negative net margin of 1,647.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.25) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $47.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com cut Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $93.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $118.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arcturus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

In related news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 3,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $145,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 635.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 128,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,337,000 after buying an additional 152,106 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 4.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 144,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,894,000 after buying an additional 6,095 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 179.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,377,000 after buying an additional 159,019 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 15.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARCT stock opened at $18.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.70. The company has a market capitalization of $485.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.76. Arcturus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $16.93 and a twelve month high of $65.00.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.