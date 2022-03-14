Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $488.67 Million

Brokerages forecast that Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) will post $488.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Ares Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $480.66 million to $495.65 million. Ares Capital posted sales of $390.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ares Capital will report full-year sales of $2.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ares Capital.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a net margin of 86.10% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $529.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on ARCC. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.50 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.03.

ARCC opened at $20.22 on Monday. Ares Capital has a 1-year low of $18.05 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.31%. This is a boost from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is presently 46.59%.

In other news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 25,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $515,067.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARCC. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 191.6% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,023,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,568 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 147.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,661,013 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,768,000 after acquiring an additional 989,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 4,675.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 914,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,594,000 after acquiring an additional 895,453 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,840,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,325,739 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $87,942,000 after acquiring an additional 644,214 shares during the period. 30.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

