Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Barclays

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Barclays from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 84.28% from the company’s current price.
ARBK has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Argo Blockchain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Argo Blockchain from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.
NASDAQ:ARBK opened at $8.14 on Monday. Argo Blockchain has a one year low of $7.44 and a one year high of $21.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.95.
About Argo Blockchain
Argo Blockchain Plc provides sustainable blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining. Argo Blockchain Plc is headquartered in London, UK.
