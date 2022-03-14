Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Barclays

Posted by on Mar 14th, 2022

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Barclays from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 84.28% from the company’s current price.

ARBK has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Argo Blockchain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Argo Blockchain from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

NASDAQ:ARBK opened at $8.14 on Monday. Argo Blockchain has a one year low of $7.44 and a one year high of $21.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain in the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Connective Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain during the third quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain during the third quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

About Argo Blockchain (Get Rating)

Argo Blockchain Plc provides sustainable blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining. Argo Blockchain Plc is headquartered in London, UK.

Read More

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK)

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.