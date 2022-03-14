Arion Price Tops $0.0032 on Major Exchanges (ARION)

Arion (ARION) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 14th. One Arion coin can now be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Arion has traded up 65.1% against the U.S. dollar. Arion has a total market capitalization of $49,546.98 and approximately $4.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002530 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00044804 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000152 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,580.37 or 0.06528244 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,496.09 or 0.99923826 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00040984 BTC.

Arion Coin Profile

Arion’s total supply is 15,669,031 coins. Arion’s official website is arioncoin.com . Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Arion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

