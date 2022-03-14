Armistice Capital, Llc Acquires 26,000 Shares of Avalo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AVTX) Stock

Avalo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Rating) Director Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.70 per share, for a total transaction of $18,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Armistice Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 14th, Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 100,000 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.65 per share, for a total transaction of $65,000.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 325,000 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.66 per share, for a total transaction of $214,500.00.

On Thursday, March 3rd, Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 50,000 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.71 per share, for a total transaction of $35,500.00.

On Thursday, February 24th, Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 100,000 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.80 per share, for a total transaction of $80,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 83,000 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.77 per share, for a total transaction of $63,910.00.

On Thursday, February 17th, Armistice Capital, Llc bought 150,000 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.81 per share, with a total value of $121,500.00.

On Thursday, January 20th, Armistice Capital, Llc bought 12,000 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.85 per share, with a total value of $10,200.00.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Armistice Capital, Llc bought 206,300 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.88 per share, with a total value of $181,544.00.

On Friday, January 14th, Armistice Capital, Llc bought 85,000 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.93 per share, with a total value of $79,050.00.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 57,300 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.04 per share, with a total value of $59,592.00.

Shares of AVTX stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $0.64. 250,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,947. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Avalo Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $3.70.

Avalo Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AVTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Avalo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 285.61% and a negative net margin of 1,563.10%. Equities analysts forecast that Avalo Therapeutics Inc will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics by 194.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 11,702 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Avalo Therapeutics by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 11,971 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Avalo Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 685,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. 75.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Avalo Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Avalo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $0.75 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avalo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Avalo Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidates include CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803, which are therapies for inherited metabolic disorders known as congenital disorders of glycosylation.

