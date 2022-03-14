Armistice Capital, Llc Acquires 26,000 Shares of Avalo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AVTX) Stock

Avalo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Rating) Director Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.70 per share, for a total transaction of $18,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Armistice Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 14th, Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 100,000 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.65 per share, for a total transaction of $65,000.00.
- On Monday, March 7th, Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 325,000 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.66 per share, for a total transaction of $214,500.00.
- On Thursday, March 3rd, Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 50,000 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.71 per share, for a total transaction of $35,500.00.
- On Thursday, February 24th, Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 100,000 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.80 per share, for a total transaction of $80,000.00.
- On Tuesday, February 22nd, Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 83,000 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.77 per share, for a total transaction of $63,910.00.
- On Thursday, February 17th, Armistice Capital, Llc bought 150,000 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.81 per share, with a total value of $121,500.00.
- On Thursday, January 20th, Armistice Capital, Llc bought 12,000 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.85 per share, with a total value of $10,200.00.
- On Tuesday, January 18th, Armistice Capital, Llc bought 206,300 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.88 per share, with a total value of $181,544.00.
- On Friday, January 14th, Armistice Capital, Llc bought 85,000 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.93 per share, with a total value of $79,050.00.
- On Wednesday, January 12th, Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 57,300 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.04 per share, with a total value of $59,592.00.
Shares of AVTX stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $0.64. 250,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,947. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Avalo Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $3.70.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics by 194.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 11,702 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Avalo Therapeutics by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 11,971 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Avalo Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 685,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. 75.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AVTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Avalo Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Avalo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $0.75 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avalo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 7th.
Avalo Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Avalo Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidates include CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803, which are therapies for inherited metabolic disorders known as congenital disorders of glycosylation.
