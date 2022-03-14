Arqma 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $5,047.00 (ARQ)

Arqma (ARQ) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 14th. During the last week, Arqma has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. One Arqma coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0241 or 0.00000062 BTC on exchanges. Arqma has a market cap of $305,004.85 and $5,047.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Arqma

ARQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 18,677,714 coins and its circulating supply is 12,633,170 coins. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network . The official website for Arqma is arqma.com . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Arqma Coin Trading

