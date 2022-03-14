Arqma (ARQ) Price Hits $0.0241 on Exchanges

Arqma (ARQ) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. One Arqma coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0241 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Arqma has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. Arqma has a total market capitalization of $305,004.85 and approximately $5,047.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,940.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,552.34 or 0.06554442 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $104.02 or 0.00267126 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00014978 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $284.29 or 0.00730053 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.62 or 0.00065794 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $184.06 or 0.00472667 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006998 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.22 or 0.00378051 BTC.

Arqma Coin Profile

Arqma (ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 18,677,714 coins and its circulating supply is 12,633,170 coins. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network . The official website for Arqma is arqma.com . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Buying and Selling Arqma

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars.

