Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Holdings Raised by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,831 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.09% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals worth $6,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $84,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $112,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 51.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have commented on ARWR. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.80.
NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $41.78 on Monday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.42 and a fifty-two week high of $93.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.75.
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.15). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 126.70% and a negative return on equity of 43.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.
