Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $169.32.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AJG. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $173.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

NYSE AJG opened at $153.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $32.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $157.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.31. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.04 and a fifty-two week high of $171.21.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.26%.

In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.28, for a total transaction of $1,652,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Patrick Gallagher, Jr. sold 30,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $4,636,378.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,717 shares of company stock worth $20,884,949 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,172,681,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,388,000. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,072,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 31,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.