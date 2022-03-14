Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Sold by Professional Advisory Services Inc.

Professional Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 126,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,988 shares during the quarter. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. accounts for about 2.9% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Professional Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $21,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.8% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 201.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 139.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.28, for a total transaction of $1,652,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $2,224,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,717 shares of company stock worth $20,884,949. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AJG traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $154.39. 20,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,050,521. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.04 and a fifty-two week high of $171.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.31.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 46.26%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $173.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.32.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

