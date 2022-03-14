Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Shares Gap Down to $68.21

Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $68.21, but opened at $63.46. Arvinas shares last traded at $64.07, with a volume of 3,306 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Arvinas in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Arvinas from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Arvinas from $157.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.75.

Get Arvinas alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.96 and a 200-day moving average of $78.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -17.90 and a beta of 2.02.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.08 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 27.31% and a negative net margin of 409.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1095.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ian Taylor sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total transaction of $1,460,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John G. Houston sold 6,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $385,174.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 306,615 shares of company stock valued at $20,676,141. 6.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas in the 4th quarter valued at $50,546,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas in the 4th quarter valued at $1,302,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Arvinas by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,505,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,961,000 after acquiring an additional 230,284 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Arvinas by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 94,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,723,000 after purchasing an additional 13,138 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Arvinas by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 30,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares during the period. 89.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arvinas Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.