Arweave (AR) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $38.37 Million

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 14th. During the last week, Arweave has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar. Arweave has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and $38.37 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arweave coin can currently be purchased for $30.73 or 0.00077443 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002520 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00012937 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000021 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Arweave

AR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave . The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

