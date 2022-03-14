Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Short Interest Down 31.8% in February

Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 38,600 shares, a drop of 31.8% from the February 13th total of 56,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 215,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS AHKSY opened at $16.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Asahi Kasei has a twelve month low of $16.31 and a twelve month high of $25.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.06 and its 200 day moving average is $20.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Asahi Kasei from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Asahi Kasei Corp. operates as a holding company which provides monitoring, planning, and strategic management to its subsidiaries and affiliates. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Materials, Homes, Health Care, and Others. The Materials segment includes caustic soda, chlorine, acrylonitrile, styrene, methyl methacrylate, adipic acid, polyethylene, polystyrene, and other petrochemicals.

