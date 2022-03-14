Asana, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.58) Per Share (NYSE:ASAN)

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Asana in a research report issued on Friday, March 11th. DA Davidson analyst R. Simmons forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.58) for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $111.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.18 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 77.59% and a negative return on equity of 199.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Asana from $100.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Asana from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Asana from $60.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Asana from $80.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Asana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Asana has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.23.

NYSE:ASAN opened at $34.56 on Monday. Asana has a one year low of $25.41 and a one year high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.59 and a beta of 1.52.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Asana in the fourth quarter valued at $23,048,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in Asana by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 19,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 3,387 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Asana in the 4th quarter worth about $373,000. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Asana by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Asana by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,121,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,394,000 after purchasing an additional 903,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.82 per share, for a total transaction of $11,455,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.85 per share, with a total value of $38,425,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 7,000,000 shares of company stock valued at $426,232,500 and have sold 94,960 shares valued at $5,898,282. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

