Asana, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.51) Per Share (NYSE:ASAN)

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Asana in a report issued on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Bracelin anticipates that the company will earn ($0.51) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Asana’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.54) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.55) EPS.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.03. Asana had a negative net margin of 77.59% and a negative return on equity of 199.15%. The firm had revenue of $111.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Asana’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Asana from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $66.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Asana from $60.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Asana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Asana from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Asana from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.23.

Shares of ASAN stock opened at $34.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.07. Asana has a 12 month low of $25.41 and a 12 month high of $145.79. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of -22.59 and a beta of 1.52.

In other Asana news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 17,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total transaction of $1,263,454.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.85 per share, with a total value of $38,425,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 7,000,000 shares of company stock valued at $426,232,500 and have sold 94,960 shares valued at $5,898,282. 54.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Asana in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,048,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in Asana by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 19,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Asana in the 4th quarter valued at about $373,000. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Asana by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Asana by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,121,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,394,000 after acquiring an additional 903,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

