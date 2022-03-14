Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Price Target Raised to $194.00

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $188.00 to $194.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 89.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Wedbush lowered their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $128.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Oppenheimer upgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.00.

NASDAQ:ASND opened at $102.18 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.21. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $101.04 and a 52 week high of $178.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 0.73.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $0.43. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 45.19% and a negative net margin of 5,015.63%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 51.2% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 5.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 4.4% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period.

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

