Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 711,000 shares, an increase of 50.1% from the February 13th total of 473,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 690,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ascot Resources from C$1.50 to C$1.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

AOTVF opened at $0.81 on Monday. Ascot Resources has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.92.

Ascot Resources Ltd. is an exploration company, which engages in the exploration of gold, silver and copper in North America. Its projects include Premier, Red Mountain, and Non-Gold Assets. The company was founded on May 20, 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

