Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Mar 14th, 2022

Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 711,000 shares, an increase of 50.1% from the February 13th total of 473,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 690,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ascot Resources from C$1.50 to C$1.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

AOTVF opened at $0.81 on Monday. Ascot Resources has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.92.

Ascot Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ascot Resources Ltd. is an exploration company, which engages in the exploration of gold, silver and copper in North America. Its projects include Premier, Red Mountain, and Non-Gold Assets. The company was founded on May 20, 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

