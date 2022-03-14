Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) PT Set at C$1.65 by CIBC

Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT – Get Rating) has been given a C$1.65 price target by investment analysts at CIBC in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 71.88% from the company’s current price.

AOT has been the subject of several other research reports. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ascot Resources in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ascot Resources from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$1.65 price objective on shares of Ascot Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

TSE AOT traded down C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$0.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 663,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,295. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.15. Ascot Resources has a twelve month low of C$0.84 and a twelve month high of C$1.41. The company has a current ratio of 7.21, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$417.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.09.

Ascot Resources Ltd., a mineral devlopment company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, sand, gravel, and other base metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Premier Gold Project comprising 3 mining leases that covers an area of 8,133 hectares; and the Red Mountain Project consist of 47 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 17,125 hectares located near the town of Stewart, British Columbia.

