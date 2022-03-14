Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Short Interest Update

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 51.5% from the February 13th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

ASHTY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Ashtead Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $303.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Ashtead Group from GBX 4,900 ($64.20) to GBX 4,950 ($64.86) in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ashtead Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,626.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASHTY opened at $253.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $282.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $310.52. Ashtead Group has a fifty-two week low of $232.14 and a fifty-two week high of $349.69. The company has a market cap of $28.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 1.67.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Ashtead Group’s previous dividend of $0.24. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Ashtead Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.62%.

About Ashtead Group

Ashtead Group Plc engages in the provision of equipment rental services. The company offers a full range of construction and industrial equipment used in lift, power, generate, move, dig, compact, drill, support, scrub, pump, direct, heat, and ventilate. It operates through the following segments: Sunbelt, A-Plant, Sunbelt Canada, and Corporate Items.

