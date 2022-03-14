ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Acquired by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 160.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 8,906 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $11,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in ASML by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,932,000 after buying an additional 6,122 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 78.0% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 78,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,686,000 after purchasing an additional 34,512 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 39.5% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of ASML by 22.1% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 5,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,112,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in ASML by 2.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,064,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 25.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $602.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.69 billion, a PE ratio of 34.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $671.65 and a 200-day moving average of $760.64. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $528.60 and a 52-week high of $895.93.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. ASML had a net margin of 31.55% and a return on equity of 49.05%. Equities research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 19.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ASML shares. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $892.00.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

