ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Short Interest Down 29.3% in February

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 33,600 shares, a decline of 29.3% from the February 13th total of 47,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 492,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 260 to SEK 270 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. DNB Markets raised ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 255 to SEK 262 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASAZY opened at $12.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.57. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 1 year low of $11.54 and a 1 year high of $16.66.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 11.48%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Assa Abloy AB engages in the provision of intelligent lock and security solutions. It operates through the following divisions: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Americas, Asia Pacific, Global Technologies, and Entrance Systems. The regional divisions, namely EMEA, Americas, and Asia Pacific manufacture and sell mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks and smart home access solutions, high-security doors, fire doors and hardware adapted to the local market’s standards and security requirements.

