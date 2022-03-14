AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) Sets New 12-Month Low at $20.67

Shares of AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.67 and last traded at $21.06, with a volume of 68587 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.90.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AssetMark Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 21st. TheStreet lowered AssetMark Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Get AssetMark Financial alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.71 and a beta of 1.11.

AssetMark Financial ( NYSE:AMK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. AssetMark Financial had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 4.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AssetMark Financial news, insider Michael Kim sold 4,114 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $91,742.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John Hahn sold 6,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $166,941.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,864 shares of company stock valued at $371,856. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 93,620.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 4,681 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.49% of the company’s stock.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile (NYSE:AMK)

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AssetMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AssetMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.