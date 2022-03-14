AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) Sets New 12-Month Low at $20.67

Shares of AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.67 and last traded at $21.06, with a volume of 68587 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.90.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AssetMark Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 21st. TheStreet lowered AssetMark Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.71 and a beta of 1.11.
In other AssetMark Financial news, insider Michael Kim sold 4,114 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $91,742.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John Hahn sold 6,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $166,941.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,864 shares of company stock valued at $371,856. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 93,620.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 4,681 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.49% of the company’s stock.
AssetMark Financial Company Profile (NYSE:AMK)
AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing.
