Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177,640 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 152,042 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.12% of Associated Banc worth $3,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,477,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,483,000 after purchasing an additional 37,856 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 2,690,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,634,000 after purchasing an additional 64,230 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,116,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,922,000 after purchasing an additional 472,690 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Associated Banc by 224.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,113,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,861,000 after buying an additional 771,063 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Associated Banc by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 912,097 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,537,000 after buying an additional 63,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ASB opened at $23.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Associated Banc-Corp has a 52-week low of $18.40 and a 52-week high of $25.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.89.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $272.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.68 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 31.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is 36.53%.

Separately, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

In other news, EVP Matthew R. Braeger sold 10,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $280,017.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lith Karen Van sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $102,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,926 shares of company stock worth $585,485 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty, Community, Consumer and Business, and Risk Management and Shared Services.

