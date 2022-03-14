Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.040-$0.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.25 million-$23.75 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.56 million.Asure Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

ASUR stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.74. 93,978 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,941. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.16. The company has a market cap of $129.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.00 and a beta of 1.10. Asure Software has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $9.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Asure Software in a research note on Thursday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASUR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Asure Software by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Asure Software by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 19,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Asure Software by 102.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 20,277 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Asure Software by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Asure Software by 1,927.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 42,144 shares during the last quarter. 69.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.

