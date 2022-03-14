Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.040-$0.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.25 million-$23.75 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.56 million.Asure Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
ASUR stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.74. 93,978 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,941. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.16. The company has a market cap of $129.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.00 and a beta of 1.10. Asure Software has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $9.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Asure Software in a research note on Thursday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.50.
About Asure Software (Get Rating)
Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.
