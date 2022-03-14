Atlantic Private Wealth LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:XVV)

Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:XVV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 47,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,000. iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.5% of Atlantic Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.41% of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,629,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $947,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $440,000.

Shares of XVV stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,421. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.78. iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $29.38 and a 52 week high of $37.22.

