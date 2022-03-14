Atlantic Private Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 31,812 Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 31,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,000. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 0.9% of Atlantic Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $3.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $254.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,890. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $284.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $301.22. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $247.82 and a 12-month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.