Atlantic Private Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 34,365 Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 34,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,284,000. Vanguard Extended Market ETF comprises 5.5% of Atlantic Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 92.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $106,000.

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock traded down $3.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $150.94. 5,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,871. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $150.13 and a 1 year high of $200.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.96.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

