Atlantic Private Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 90,748 Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 90,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,520,000. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 4.9% of Atlantic Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $50,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.4% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $59.73. 51,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,267,748. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $59.81 and a 1-year high of $61.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

