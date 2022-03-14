Atlantic Private Wealth LLC Invests $1.57 Million in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF)

Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,000. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Atlantic Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.48% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DMXF. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 24.8% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 427.5% during the third quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 6,079 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.34. 353 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,131. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.67 and a fifty-two week high of $72.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

