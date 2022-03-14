Atlantic Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 12,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,000. Sarepta Therapeutics accounts for 1.0% of Atlantic Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SRPT. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT traded down $4.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $73.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,787. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.31 and a 12-month high of $101.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 5.75 and a quick ratio of 5.08.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.44. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 69.28% and a negative net margin of 59.67%. The firm had revenue of $201.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.40) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.6 EPS for the current year.

SRPT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Sarepta Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.67.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

