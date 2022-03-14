Atlantic Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 60,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,575,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 12.8% of Atlantic Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,875.0% during the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Progressive Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $58,000.

Shares of VTI stock traded down $2.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $209.47. The company had a trading volume of 249,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,456,638. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $199.50 and a twelve month high of $244.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.16.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

