Atlantic Private Wealth LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,473,000. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Atlantic Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV traded down $3.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $418.15. 382,154 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,479,936. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $447.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $453.73. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $385.34 and a 1 year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.