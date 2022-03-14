Atlantic Private Wealth LLC Takes $2.43 Million Position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 27,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,433,000. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF comprises 2.1% of Atlantic Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at $4,551,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 145,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,621,000 after buying an additional 10,058 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,556,000 after buying an additional 64,961 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 11.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 739,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,170,000 after buying an additional 75,546 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:ESGV traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $74.09. 45,519 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,983. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $71.29 and a twelve month high of $88.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.60.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.