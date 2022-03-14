Atlantic Private Wealth LLC Takes $3.30 Million Position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 59,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,297,000. iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 2.9% of Atlantic Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC owned 0.18% of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EAGG. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $44,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 715.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $128,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EAGG traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.78. 3,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,858. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.37 and its 200 day moving average is $54.54. iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.12 and a fifty-two week high of $56.08.

