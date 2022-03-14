AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $57.39

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $57.39 and last traded at $57.39, with a volume of 7327 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.70.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut AtriCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.27.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.36 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.47.

AtriCure ( NASDAQ:ATRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The medical device company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). AtriCure had a net margin of 18.30% and a negative return on equity of 11.96%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tonya Austin sold 2,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total transaction of $179,753.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,244 shares of company stock worth $557,029. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRC. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 196.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 990,170 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $68,847,000 after acquiring an additional 655,861 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,455,856 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $240,286,000 after acquiring an additional 544,296 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AtriCure during the 4th quarter worth about $30,737,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AtriCure during the 3rd quarter worth about $21,953,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in AtriCure by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 515,910 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,882,000 after buying an additional 203,720 shares during the period. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

