Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Shares Gap Up to $721.21

Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $721.21, but opened at $761.09. Atrion shares last traded at $764.10, with a volume of 121 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $668.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.67 and a beta of 0.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Atrion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.90%.

In other news, Director Emile A. Battat sold 261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.45, for a total transaction of $178,380.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 22.02% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Atrion by 7.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 197,638 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $137,853,000 after purchasing an additional 12,871 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Atrion by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 41,252 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,078,000 after buying an additional 8,665 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atrion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,142,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Atrion by 6.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Atrion by 159.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,979 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares during the period. 66.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI)

Atrion Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of products for medical applications. It offers products for cardiovascular, fluid delivery, and ophthalmic. It also offers contract manufacturing and kitting services, and marine & aviation inflation components. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, TX.

