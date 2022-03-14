Aurora (AOA) Price Down 3.7% Over Last Week

Aurora (AOA) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. One Aurora coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aurora has a total market cap of $8.75 million and approximately $55,449.00 worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Aurora has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $81.17 or 0.00204638 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00033785 BTC.

Aurora Coin Profile

Aurora (CRYPTO:AOA) is a dPoS/BFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,975,060,788 coins. Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aurora is www.aurorachain.io . The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurora Chain is a smart contract platform for decentralized applications. Their goal is to create fast contracts to link a variety of industry applications such as gaming, big data, AI, and IOT. Aurora Chain aims to resolve the issues that lie with current smart contract platforms (scalability, and upgradeability) through the implementation of DPOS and BFT consensus mechanisms. Aurora (AOA) is an ethereum-based token that powers the platform. “

Buying and Selling Aurora

