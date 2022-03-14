Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Shares Gap Up to $3.97

Aurora Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.97, but opened at $4.11. Aurora Innovation shares last traded at $3.94, with a volume of 4,709 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AUR shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Aurora Innovation from $13.00 to $14.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.96.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $26.94 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUR. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Aurora Innovation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $443,839,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation during the fourth quarter worth $168,900,000. Lightspeed Ultimate General Partner Select III Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation during the fourth quarter worth $132,266,000. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation during the fourth quarter worth $115,751,000. Finally, Allen Operations LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation during the fourth quarter worth $100,969,000. Institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Innovation Company Profile (NASDAQ:AUR)

Reinvent Technology Partners Y entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Aurora Innovation Inc

