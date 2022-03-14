Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp.’s Quiet Period Will End on March 21st (NASDAQ:ATAKU)

Aurora Technology Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:ATAKU – Get Rating) quiet period will expire on Monday, March 21st. Aurora Technology Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 7th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Aurora Technology Acquisition’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of ATAKU stock opened at $10.02 on Monday. Aurora Technology Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.97 and a 52-week high of $10.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.01.

