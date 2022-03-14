Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Short Interest Up 42.3% in February

Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 87,800 shares, a growth of 42.3% from the February 13th total of 61,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 459,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ATDRY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 630 ($8.25) to GBX 598 ($7.84) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Auto Trader Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Auto Trader Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Auto Trader Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $300.13.

ATDRY stock opened at $2.06 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.25 and its 200 day moving average is $2.24. Auto Trader Group has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $2.57.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.0073 per share. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th.

Auto Trader Group Plc engages in the digital automotive business. It offers online procurement site for automotive. The firm sells cars, bikes, vans, motor homes, caravans, and trucks. It also offers automotive insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Consumer Services, and Manufacturer and Agency.

