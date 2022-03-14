Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Expected to Earn FY2026 Earnings of $1.61 Per Share

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Autolus Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Shi expects that the company will earn $1.61 per share for the year.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.22% and a negative net margin of 5,610.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autolus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Autolus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.60.

Shares of NASDAQ AUTL opened at $3.98 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.51. Autolus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.42 and a fifty-two week high of $8.23. The company has a market cap of $290.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.52.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 182.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Eversept Partners LP boosted its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 401,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells.

