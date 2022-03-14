Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.41) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Autolus Therapeutics in a report issued on Thursday, March 10th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Autolus Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

Shares of Autolus Therapeutics stock opened at $3.98 on Monday. Autolus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.42 and a 1 year high of $8.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.51. The stock has a market cap of $290.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.52.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.22% and a negative net margin of 5,610.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 182.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells.

