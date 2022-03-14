Autonio Trading 2.4% Higher This Week (NIOX)

Autonio (NIOX) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. One Autonio coin can now be purchased for $0.0227 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Autonio has a market capitalization of $2.15 million and approximately $141,131.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Autonio has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Autonio alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002561 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00044974 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,557.49 or 0.06549215 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,892.74 or 0.99596326 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00040569 BTC.

About Autonio

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. Autonio’s official website is auton.io . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio

Autonio Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Autonio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Autonio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.