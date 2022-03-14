AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) and Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) Financial Analysis

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO – Get Rating) and Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for AutoWeb and Similarweb, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AutoWeb 0 1 0 0 2.00 Similarweb 0 0 7 0 3.00

AutoWeb currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 198.51%. Similarweb has a consensus target price of $25.67, suggesting a potential upside of 111.25%. Given AutoWeb’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe AutoWeb is more favorable than Similarweb.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AutoWeb and Similarweb’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AutoWeb $76.57 million 0.35 -$6.82 million ($0.30) -6.70 Similarweb $137.67 million 6.56 -$68.98 million N/A N/A

AutoWeb has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Similarweb.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.1% of AutoWeb shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.7% of Similarweb shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.3% of AutoWeb shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares AutoWeb and Similarweb’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AutoWeb -5.61% -24.20% -9.81% Similarweb -50.10% -178.53% -35.44%

Summary

AutoWeb beats Similarweb on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AutoWeb (Get Rating)

AutoWeb, Inc. engages in digital marketing solutions. The company engages in assisting automotive retail dealers and automotive manufacturers market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers by utilizing digital sales enhancing products and services. Its consumer-facing automotive websites provide consumers with information and tools to aid them with their automotive purchase decisions and gives in-market consumers the ability to connect with Dealers regarding purchasing or leasing vehicles. The company offers the WebLeads+ and Payment Pro and other Leads program for sale transactions. AutoWeb was founded by John C. Bedrosian and Peter R. Ellis in January 1995 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

About Similarweb (Get Rating)

Similarweb Ltd. provides website traffic solutions through AI-driven data analytics worldwide. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel. The company also provides shopper intelligence solutions that allows digital commerce leadership, and category and product managers to analyze a view of their customers' digital journeys, monitor consumer demand, increase brand visibility in the search process, and optimize category and product level conversion in the purchase process; and sales intelligence solutions, which enables sales management and operations, sales representatives, and account management teams to access relevant buying signals and digital insights of their customers in to generate leads quickly. In addition, it offers investor intelligence solution that allows portfolio managers, investment professionals, data scientists, and research analysts to access an end-to-end view of market, sector or company performance to ideate and monitor investment opportunities, forecast market performance, and perform due diligence. The company serves retail, consumer packaged goods, travel, consumer finance, business-to-business software, and logistics companies; and consultancies, marketing and advertising agencies, media and publishers, payment processors, and institutional investors. Similarweb Ltd. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

