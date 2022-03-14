Auxilium (AUX) Achieves Market Cap of $112,306.06

Auxilium (AUX) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. Over the last week, Auxilium has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. One Auxilium coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Auxilium has a market capitalization of $112,306.06 and $48,627.00 worth of Auxilium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Auxilium

Auxilium (CRYPTO:AUX) is a coin. Auxilium’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 141,900,578 coins. The official website for Auxilium is auxilium.global . The official message board for Auxilium is forum.auxilium.global . Auxilium’s official Twitter account is @auxiliumglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Auxilium

