Avant Diagnostics Inc (OTCMKTS:AVDX) Insider Sells $53,135.25 in Stock

Avant Diagnostics Inc (OTCMKTS:AVDX – Get Rating) insider Todd Alan Cunningham sold 7,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total transaction of $53,135.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Avant Diagnostics stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.62. The company had a trading volume of 914,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,204. Avant Diagnostics Inc has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $27.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.50.

Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $69.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.95 million. The company’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Avant Diagnostics from $24.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Avant Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Avant Diagnostics from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Avant Diagnostics from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Avant Diagnostics in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.36.

Avant Diagnostics, Inc, a commercial-stage molecular data-generating company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary data-generating assays that provide information for physicians and patients in the areas of cancers. It owns license and distribution right for OvaDx, a noninvasive proteomics diagnostic screening test for the early detection of ovarian cancer.

